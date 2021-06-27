Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder

The murder allegedly happened Thursday near Castle Hayne Road
The murder allegedly happened Thursday near Castle Hayne Road(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a murder they say stemmed from a domestic violence altercation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Amber Baird and Jeffrey Brock got into an argument near Castle Hayne Road when Baird called her friend Woody Shepard to come pick her up. When Shepard arrived, officials say he shot Brock with a shotgun.

Officials say Baird returned the the scene Saturday and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After warrants were obtained for Shepard for first degree murder, he turned himself into detectives at the New Hanover County Detention Center. He received no bond.

Baird was also charged with accessory after the fact, she also received no bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say
Dove's Elizabethtown home was broken into Monday afternoon.
‘It just feels like a different place now’: Elizabethtown man shocked after break in, dogs shot
Associate Professor Dr. Dan Johnson, School of Health and Applied Human Services. PHOTO BY:...
Board of Trustees asks Chancellor to investigate after UNCW Professor posts ‘Blow up Republicans’

Latest News

One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Youth program connecting locally-grown produce and vacationers.
Vacation Vittles youth program connects vacationers with locally-grown produce
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
Shooting near school “an isolated incident,” police say
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say