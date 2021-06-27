Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a murder they say stemmed from a domestic violence altercation.

The Sheriff’s Office says Amber Baird and Jeffrey Brock got into an argument near Castle Hayne Road when Baird called her friend Woody Shepard to come pick her up. When Shepard arrived, officials say he shot Brock with a shotgun.

Officials say Baird returned the the scene Saturday and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After warrants were obtained for Shepard for first degree murder, he turned himself into detectives at the New Hanover County Detention Center. He received no bond.

Baird was also charged with accessory after the fact, she also received no bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.