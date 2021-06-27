Senior Connect
Five arrested in connection with sexual assault in Carolina Beach

Town of Carolina Beach
Town of Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department has arrested five people after a two and a half year long investigation. The charges are in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Carolina Beach Police arrested Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri, Brayden David Walker, Corey Tate Webster, Nicholas James Foutty, and Riley Scoot Crouch and charged them with crimes connected to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at a Halloween party in 2018.

Patrick Austin Wise has an outstanding warrant related to this case.

Police say the investigation began after information and evidence was located from a house party. The 14-year-old female was reportedly assaulted by multiple attendees who officials say video recorded and photographed the assault.

This is a developing story.

