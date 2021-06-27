First Alert Forecast: BEAUTIFUL Sunday before higher shower and storm chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a day shower chance of just 10%, primarily in the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for your church commute or brunch plans before rocketing toward the day-time high in the middle 80s. Coastal highs are expected to be 80-85, whereas inland highs will reach 85-90. East or northeast breezes will attempt to cool you down.

Neither extreme heat waves, nor major continental storms stamp your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. However, we are tracking a surface trough located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, chances of development are low. It is expected to reach the SE coast late Monday, possibly bringing scattered showers to the Cape Fear Region.

