Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach(Ashley Bravo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark this morning around 11 a.m. in Ocean Isle Beach according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

EMS responded to the scene and the young girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith says there were no other sightings of sharks today and no additional warnings for swimmers.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say
Dove's Elizabethtown home was broken into Monday afternoon.
‘It just feels like a different place now’: Elizabethtown man shocked after break in, dogs shot
Associate Professor Dr. Dan Johnson, School of Health and Applied Human Services. PHOTO BY:...
Board of Trustees asks Chancellor to investigate after UNCW Professor posts ‘Blow up Republicans’

Latest News

The murder allegedly happened Thursday near Castle Hayne Road
Two arrested in connection to New Hanover County murder
One person was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning.
One killed in single car crash in Bladen County
Youth program connecting locally-grown produce and vacationers.
Vacation Vittles youth program connects vacationers with locally-grown produce
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
Shooting near school “an isolated incident,” police say