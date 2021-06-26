Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: showers break for warm summer sun

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably warm and humid summer Saturday across the Cape Fear Region with modest east or southeast breezes. Clouds and spotty showers and thundershowers ought to part for generous periods of steamy sunshine and allow temperatures to climb well into the 80s. Surf is around 79 degrees, and the rip current risk is moderate for east-facing beaches and low to moderate for south-facing beaches.

Neither extreme heat waves, nor organized continental, nor tropical storm systems stamp your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. Enjoy the summer conditions!

First Alert Planning Forecast for seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customizable location forecast for ten days, including the 4th of July: your WECT Weather App has that!

Comprehensive Hurricane Season information and preparedness guide for the Cape Fear Region: wect.com/hurricane.

