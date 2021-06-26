Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures with showers possible

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 26, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 26, 2021...
By Claire Fry
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Thanks for joining us this evening! A stray shower remains possible this evening with high humidity sticking around for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop toward the lower 70s overnight.

Your Sunday Forecast opens with a day shower chance of just 10%! Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for your church commute or brunch plans. East or northeast breezes will attempt to cool you down.

Neither extreme heat waves, nor major continental storms, nor tropical storm systems stamp your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. Enjoy the summer conditions!

First Alert Planning Forecast for seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customizable location forecast for ten days, including the 4th of July: your WECT Weather App has that!

Comprehensive Hurricane Season information and preparedness guide for the Cape Fear Region: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
Shooting near school “an isolated incident,” police say
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday.
Wilmington police respond after woman stabbed
Witnesses describe what they saw and heard during the Whiteville Walmart shooting
‘I heard like a lot of banging’: Witnesses describe scary moments during Whiteville Walmart shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 26, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: showers break for warm summer sun
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 26, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, June 26, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 25, 2021
First Alert Forecast: summery humidity is back along with storm chances
Good weekend weather ahead
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jun. 25, 2021