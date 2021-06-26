First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures with showers possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Thanks for joining us this evening! A stray shower remains possible this evening with high humidity sticking around for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop toward the lower 70s overnight.

Your Sunday Forecast opens with a day shower chance of just 10%! Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for your church commute or brunch plans. East or northeast breezes will attempt to cool you down.

Neither extreme heat waves, nor major continental storms, nor tropical storm systems stamp your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. Enjoy the summer conditions!

First Alert Planning Forecast for seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customizable location forecast for ten days, including the 4th of July: your WECT Weather App has that!

Comprehensive Hurricane Season information and preparedness guide for the Cape Fear Region: wect.com/hurricane.

