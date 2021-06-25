WPD: needs help to identify two men wanted for questioning about theft of tools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing tools on June 2 and June 3.

According to WPD, the man in the black shirt took a chainsaw from the back of the victim’s truck while they were inside Lowe’s Home Improvement store shopping on Wednesday June 2, 2021.

The male in the checkered shirt stole a weed trimmer from Lowe’s Home Improvement on June 3, 2021, police say.

If you can identify either of them or have information connected to these incidents, please call WPD if you have any information 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.