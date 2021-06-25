Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD: needs help to identify two men wanted for questioning about theft of tools

The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of...
The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing tools in early June(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing tools on June 2 and June 3.

According to WPD, the man in the black shirt took a chainsaw from the back of the victim’s truck while they were inside Lowe’s Home Improvement store shopping on Wednesday June 2, 2021.

The male in the checkered shirt stole a weed trimmer from Lowe’s Home Improvement on June 3, 2021, police say.

If you can identify either of them or have information connected to these incidents, please call WPD if you have any information 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene at Walmart in Whiteville.
Pender County murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at Whiteville Walmart
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
One person shot near school in Wilmington
This re-opening has come just in time — July 4th is a milestone for the Wildlife Restaurant and...
Long lines await the reopening of milestone Southport restaurant
Carr's Academy
UPDATE: Owner of daycare will likely be disqualified from providing childcare following arrest, center may have to close
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday.
Wilmington police respond after woman stabbed
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after none last summer due to the COVID-19...
Oak Island Pier to close for event preparations
Associate Professor Dr. Dan Johnson, School of Health and Applied Human Services. PHOTO BY:...
Board of Trustees asks Chancellor to investigate after UNCW Professor posts ‘Blow up Republicans’
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting