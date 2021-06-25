Senior Connect
First look at full trailer for Wilmington-filmed ‘Halloween Kills’

The trailer for "Halloween Kills" was released on Thursday.
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Horror movie fans eager to get a closer look at the latest installment of the Halloween franchise, filmed in Wilmington in 2019, got what they’ve been waiting for Thursday night.

The knife-wielding maniac, Michael Myers, continues to terrorize the fictional town of Haddonfield, Ill. in “Halloween Kills.”

The film’s release was delayed until Oct. 15, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally scheduled to release on Oct. 16

Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role of Laurie Strode in the movie, which picks up immediately after the events of 2018′s “Halloween.”

It was originally anticipated that the final installment of the horror franchise “Halloween Ends” would be filmed in Wilmington; however, that is not confirmed.

This newest trilogy is a soft reboot of the franchise and all three films are direct sequels to the original 1978 “Halloween.”

