TRAFFIC ALERT: Retention pond flooding shuts down section of Independence Boulevard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple intersections of Independence Boulevard have been shut down due to flooding from a retention pond.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department, the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road, as well as the intersecion of Independence Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road, are temporarily shut down.

City of Wilmington crews are on scene and barricades are up. Crews are getting equipment out there to begin working on the pond.

Wilmington PD says to seek alternate routes.

Crews are working hard right now on the retention pond to get the road back open between Carolina Beach Rd. and River Rd. pic.twitter.com/3EcbuSj48u — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) June 25, 2021

