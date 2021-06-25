Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Retention pond flooding shuts down section of Independence Boulevard

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple intersections of Independence Boulevard have been shut down due to flooding from a retention pond.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department, the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road, as well as the intersecion of Independence Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road, are temporarily shut down.

City of Wilmington crews are on scene and barricades are up. Crews are getting equipment out there to begin working on the pond.

Wilmington PD says to seek alternate routes.

