Southport police seeking to ID van, suspects in trailer theft case

Southport police are trying to identify a white van and its two occupants that are suspected in a trailer theft late Wednesday night.(Southport Police Department/Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a van and its two occupants that are suspected in the theft of a trailer late Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the van is white and has a partial ladder rack on its roof and the two occupants were caught on surveillance video stealing a black trailer from a home on Clarendon Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Video update to suspicious van

This video is the white van from Wedesday evening on Clarendon Ave. If recognize this van pleae contact the Southport Police Department or call 911.

Posted by Southport Police Department NC on Friday, June 25, 2021

The trailer has dents in both fenders and the rear doors are welded shut.

If you have any information, call the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911 or call 911. You can also email the department’s tip line by clicking here.

