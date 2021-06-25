Southport police seeking to ID van, suspects in trailer theft case
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a van and its two occupants that are suspected in the theft of a trailer late Wednesday night.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the van is white and has a partial ladder rack on its roof and the two occupants were caught on surveillance video stealing a black trailer from a home on Clarendon Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
The trailer has dents in both fenders and the rear doors are welded shut.
If you have any information, call the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911 or call 911. You can also email the department’s tip line by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.