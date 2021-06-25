Senior Connect
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said a man was killed by one of her deputies Thursday night.

She said deputies were called to the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park, which is off Clarks Neck Road, for a domestic call involving an armed person around 7:45 p.m.

Dance said deputies encountered the 48-year-old man who was armed. The man was shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff said none of her deputies were injured.

The sheriff did say there was someone else at the home who originally called 911.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to handle the deadly shooting.

The two deputies involved, who were both wearing body cameras, have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these cases.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

