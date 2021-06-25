Senior Connect
Police: Man spotted behind mall dumpster with child suspected of victimizing children since 80s

Ricky Lynn McClellan
Ricky Lynn McClellan(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after police say he was spotted behind a dumpster with a child at a N.C. mall, and now investigators are looking for more possible victims.

On June 24, the Concord Police Department arrested 66-year-old Ricky Lynn McClellan and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Officers began investigating after they got an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as “an older male and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall.”

After conducting interviews, police determined McClellan had victimized the child and that he is suspected of victimizing other children as far back as the late 1980s.

Investigators say McClellan also claims to have been affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America for the past 40 years.

McClellan is currently being held under $75,000 secure bond in the Cabarrus County Jail.

Anyone with further information about the case or any other criminal activity involving McClellan is urged to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

