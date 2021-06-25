Senior Connect
Oak Island Pier to close for event preparations

Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after none last summer due to the COVID-19...
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after none last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Taps Tastes and Tunes)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Pier will close to the public July 1 and July 4 to prepare for the NC Fourth of July Festival hosted by Southport and the Town of Oak Island.

The pier closure is necessary to install all the necessary pyrotechnic equipment for the fireworks displays that will take place at Oak Island Pier on both those days.

The Pier House bait and tackle store will still be open to the public on both days from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Many activities will take place throughout the weekend.

A full schedule of events is planned for Beach Day on Thursday, July 1, to commemorate the founding of the Town of Oak Island on July 1, 1999.

Activities include food, vendors, music, inflatables, games, and contests. Two concerts will round out the day; one at the Middleton Park Amphitheater and another at the Oak Island Pier.

Click here for information about the NC Fourth of July Festival.

