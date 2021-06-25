Senior Connect
N.C. governor vetoes bill that would’ve banned Down syndrome, discriminatory abortions

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would’ve prohibited doctors from...
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would’ve prohibited doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
By Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would’ve prohibited doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Earlier in June, North Carolina’s Senate approved House Bill 453 or “Human Life Nondiscrimination Act/No Eugenics”.

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates say the proposal would ensure equality by protecting fetuses that could have disabilities when they are born.

N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor

Abortion rights groups say it would interfere with a woman’s privacy, preventing them from having open conversations with their doctors and violating their constitutional rights.

Gov. Cooper vetoed the bill Friday, June 15 and provided a statement.

“This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life. This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

