Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Miss you’: Floyd’s daughter speaks at Chauvin’s sentencing

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter shared what she wished she could tell her late father in a video shown ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing.

“I miss you and I love you,” Gianna Floyd said in the video when asked what she would say to her dad.

Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing for Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

“We used to have dinner meals every single night before we went to bed,” she said. “My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth.”

She had a long list of things she would still have liked to do with her father. “I want to play with him, have fun, go on a plane ride.”

Hers was the first of several victim impact statements given by Floyd’s family members at Chauvin’s sentencing.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene at Walmart in Whiteville.
Pender County murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at Whiteville Walmart
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
One person shot near school in Wilmington
This re-opening has come just in time — July 4th is a milestone for the Wildlife Restaurant and...
Long lines await the reopening of milestone Southport restaurant
Carr's Academy
UPDATE: Owner of daycare will likely be disqualified from providing childcare following arrest, center may have to close
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spoke before he was sentenced for murder in the...
Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing
Wilmington police respond to stabbing
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden vows ‘sustained’ help as Afghanistan drawdown nears
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after none last summer due to the COVID-19...
Oak Island Pier to close for event preparations
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City