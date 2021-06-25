‘it just feels like a different place now’: Elizabethtown man shocked after break in, dogs shot

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Austin Dove’s home was broken into Monday afternoon--electronics, guns, money--stolen, and then, his dogs were shot.

“When I went to go unlock the door, the door just pushed in, so then I walked in and then I heard one of the dogs was breathing raspy,” said homeowner Austin Dove.

One of the dogs was killed, and the other is expected to be okay.

“they meant a lot... and my little boy, he plays with them”

A place that he has called home for the past 3 years, “it doesn’t feel like home anymore...it just feels like a different place now,” said Dove.

And only a matter of minutes between the break-in and his return home. Dove said “the cameras show it happened at 12:57 and I pulled up between 1:05 and 1:10.”

Dove said that the items stolen were replaceable, but his dog is not.

Now, he doesn’t feel entirely safe there, and said it’s unusual for something like this to happen not only in Elizabethtown, but especially on his quiet street.

“I really didn’t know what to think...you don’t think it’s gonna happen to you,” said Dove.

Bladen County officials shocked, calling this a random incident. Dove did not know the suspect, Antwan Pearson.

Detectives from the Bladen County Sheriff’s office used surveillance footage from Dove’s home and other leads to identify Pearson. He was arrested Thursday afternoon. Pearson is out of jail now after posting his $40,000 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing for the driver also seen in surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

