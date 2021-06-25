Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘it just feels like a different place now’: Elizabethtown man shocked after break in, dogs shot

Dove's Elizabethtown home was broken into Monday afternoon.
Dove's Elizabethtown home was broken into Monday afternoon.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Austin Dove’s home was broken into Monday afternoon--electronics, guns, money--stolen, and then, his dogs were shot.

“When I went to go unlock the door, the door just pushed in, so then I walked in and then I heard one of the dogs was breathing raspy,” said homeowner Austin Dove.

One of the dogs was killed, and the other is expected to be okay.

“they meant a lot... and my little boy, he plays with them”

A place that he has called home for the past 3 years, “it doesn’t feel like home anymore...it just feels like a different place now,” said Dove.

And only a matter of minutes between the break-in and his return home. Dove said “the cameras show it happened at 12:57 and I pulled up between 1:05 and 1:10.”

Dove said that the items stolen were replaceable, but his dog is not.

Now, he doesn’t feel entirely safe there, and said it’s unusual for something like this to happen not only in Elizabethtown, but especially on his quiet street.

“I really didn’t know what to think...you don’t think it’s gonna happen to you,” said Dove.

Bladen County officials shocked, calling this a random incident. Dove did not know the suspect, Antwan Pearson.

Detectives from the Bladen County Sheriff’s office used surveillance footage from Dove’s home and other leads to identify Pearson. He was arrested Thursday afternoon. Pearson is out of jail now after posting his $40,000 bond.

Elizabethtown man charged in shooting of dogs during break-in

This investigation remains ongoing for the driver also seen in surveillance footage. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene at Walmart in Whiteville.
Pender County murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at Whiteville Walmart
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
One person shot near school in Wilmington
This re-opening has come just in time — July 4th is a milestone for the Wildlife Restaurant and...
Long lines await the reopening of milestone Southport restaurant
Carr's Academy
UPDATE: Owner of daycare will likely be disqualified from providing childcare following arrest, center may have to close
Moving truck flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday night
Driver facing DWI, drug charges in wrong-way crash near Isabel Holmes Bridge, Wilmington police say

Latest News

An “active criminal investigation” is underway at Regalia Lane in Leland Friday evening,
One dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation in Leland, police say
Neighbors still in shock
Atkinson community reacts to death of murder suspect
Atkinson neighbors respond to death of murder suspect William Hewlett
Atkinson neighbors shell-shocked by events following recent murder
Man faces DWI, drug charges in wrong-way collision
Man faces DWI, drug charges in wrong-way collision