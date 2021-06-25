Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

George Floyd statues vandalized in N.Y., N.J.; suspects sought

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding four suspects in the vandalism of a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The Floyd statue and another one in Newark, N.J. were discovered vandalized early Thursday morning.

It came ahead of Derek Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a white supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD Hate Crimes unit is investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s crimestoppers hotline.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about 9 and a half minutes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement on the scene at Walmart in Whiteville.
DA confirms identification of Pender Co. murder suspect fatally shot by U.S. Marshals at Whiteville Walmart
This re-opening has come just in time — July 4th is a milestone for the Wildlife Restaurant and...
Long lines await the reopening of milestone Southport restaurant
One person was shot at this location around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.
One person shot near school in Wilmington
Carr's Academy
UPDATE: Owner of daycare will likely be disqualified from providing childcare following arrest, center may have to close
Ronesha Greene, left, and Kawshie Chapman
Brunswick County pair facing meth, cocaine charges after drug bust

Latest News

Shoppers were returning items and shopping for sales. (Source: WALB)
May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Crane and construction crews work at the partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida...
RAW: Crews work overnight at Florida building collapse
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Hashimoto: ‘No spectators’ still possible for Tokyo Olympics
Japanese public is not convinced that these games can be held safely. (Source: CNN)
Protesters call for cancellation of Tokyo Olympics