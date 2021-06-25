First Alert Forecast: summery humidity and storm chances return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features a return to that familiar summer humidity. As you step out the door, don’t forget the umbrella, as scattered showers may make your AM commute soggy. Rain odds will drop from 50 to 20 percent by Friday evening, and grow to near 30% for the first half of the weekend.

On the temperature side, expect highs once again to reach the seasonably cool lower to middle 80s. Highs will continue to tick upward tot he more seasonable upper 80s by next week.

Looking to the ocean: the 77-degree surf will sponsor a moderate rip current risk for east-facing beaches and a low to moderate rip current risk for south-facing beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical wave of low pressure near Cabo Verde, Africa garners medium development odds as it plods west in the next five days.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.