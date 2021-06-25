First Alert Forecast: summery humidity is back along with storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast features a return to that familiar summer humidity. As you head home for the weekend, don’t forget the umbrella, as scattered showers may make your PM commute soggy. Rain chances should be near 30% this evening before spiking back to 40% on Saturday. A somewhat drier pattern should lead to more sunshine and only a few stray showers or storms for Sunday and Monday.

On the temperature side, expect highs once again to reach the seasonably cool lower to middle 80s. Highs will continue to tick upward tot he more seasonable upper 80s for Sunday and next week. Overnight lows will consistently reach the lower 70s.

Looking to the ocean: the 77-degree surf will sponsor a moderate rip current risk for east-facing beaches and a low to moderate rip current risk for south-facing beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical wave of low pressure near Cabo Verde, Africa garners low development odds as it plods west in the next five days.

Looking to the ocean: the 77-degree surf will sponsor a moderate rip current risk for east-facing beaches and a low to moderate rip current risk for south-facing beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical wave of low pressure near Cabo Verde, Africa garners low development odds as it plods west in the next five days.

