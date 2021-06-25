Senior Connect
18-wheeler flips near Isabel Holmes Bridge

Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An overturned 18-wheeler tractor trailer has disrupted traffic in the northbound approach to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near the Isabel Holmes Bridge at around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene.

Avoid the intersection if possible.

This story will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

