Two dogs shot during break-in in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two dogs were shot during a break-in near Elizabethtown, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that a break-in occurred at a residence on Twisted Hickory Road just before 1 p.m. on June 21.

Two dogs were shot by one of the suspects, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the dogs died while the other is expected to survive.

Handguns, electronic gaming equipment and cash were taken from the residence.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were operating a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass and were wearing facemasks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

