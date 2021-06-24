Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file photo. Pelosi announced the creation of a select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

During a news conference, Pelosi said that she was moving forward with the panel because Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan commission four weeks ago.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
First vaccine lottery winner announced today
Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Logan Anthony Arnold
Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into fence, nursing home, Wilmington police say

Latest News

Indigenous groups report finding 751 unmarked graves at former residential school in Canada.
Report 751 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Wilmington International Airport
ILM passenger numbers rebound to pre-Covid levels, officials say
Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue
Google said Thursday that proposals to remove so-called third-party cookies will be pushed back...
Google delays plan to phase out Chrome ad-tracking tech
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators push $953B infrastructure plan, raise hope for deal