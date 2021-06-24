Senior Connect
One person shot near school in Wilmington

Wilmington Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area Thursday evening
Wilmington Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area Thursday evening
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person was shot in an incident near the intersection of Ann Street and South 13th Street around 6:30 p.m.Thursday evening.

Wilmington Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area near the International School of Gregory.

The condition of the victim, who has been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.

