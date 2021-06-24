Senior Connect
NHRMC Women’s & Children’s Hospital recognized as one of nation’s ‘Best Maternity Care Hospitals’

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The list recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families.

The first list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals was designated in 2020, and NHRMC’s Women’s & Children’s Hospital was also recognized that year.

“Our teams know there is nothing ordinary about the birth of a baby,” said Suzie McCabe, RN, director, Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital. “That’s why our focus is about every patient’s safe, quality journey in the care entrusted to us for one of life’s most memorable experiences. The team works collaboratively on best practices, continuous improvement, and inclusion of the patient in care for an overall experience that leaves a compassionate, lifelong impression with a quality outcome.”

NHRMC’s Women’s & Children’s Hospital was one of about 225 to receive the prestigious accolade.

“Patient-centered, evidence-based care has always been at the core of our department and is deeply rooted into the culture of our hospital,” said Dr. Ashwin Patel, chair of the OB/GYN Department at NHRMC. “Our commitment to ongoing quality improvement and advancements in obstetrical and gynecologic care allow us to continually improve upon the complete patient experience for every patient.”

