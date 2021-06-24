‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra’ comes to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jeremy Benton, one of the stars of My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, said the show includes many songs from Ol’ Blue Eyes that are fan favorites. However, it would be tough to include all of his catalog.

“One of my lines in the beginning of the show is that Sinatra recorded over 1,600 songs and then, I make the joke that we’re going to sing them all in their entirety for you and it should take about eight days if we take no breaks,” Benton said.

The four performers in the show play fans of the music icon in the show, which is on stage June 25 to 27 at the Wilson Center.

“None of us are really playing Frank Sinatra or imitating but imagine if you and three of your friends got together and talked about your favorite musician or favorite artist and then started singing,” Benton said.

Benton said this is his second time performing this show. When he researched Sinatra’s life, he learned more about his contributions to civil rights.

“He did a lot of things behind the scenes for civil rights, equality and stuff like that,” said Benton. “Doing research, he’s one of those people that did things like that but didn’t brag about it or talk about a lot. So, when you start doing research on some of these people and what they contributed to what their ideals were, I thought that was really interesting.”

This is also Benton’s second time in Wilmington in the past few months. He also starred in Uptown at the Cotton Club.

“For an actor that’s been off the stage for more than 14 months due to the pandemic, I have to say any moment on the stage is my favorite moment!” he said.

He said in this show, he loves seeing the recognition from fans when they hear their favorite Sinatra tune.

“I really like those moments because the audience always goes, ‘Oh, yeah!’” he said. “I love seeing when the light goes off and they recognize this song whatever song it is and I do have to say that anytime I get a tap dance, I enjoy it. I did put a little tap dancing in the show last time I was here and I think they wouldn’t let me leave unless I tap dance again.”

Tickets to My Way are available here.

