Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday...
Authorities in Miami Beach, Florida, responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

More than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams, and municipal fire departments are on the scene, fire rescue officials said. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

It is unclear what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
First vaccine lottery winner announced today
Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Logan Anthony Arnold
Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into fence, nursing home, Wilmington police say

Latest News

Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Experts: Benefits of COVID vaccine outweigh small heart risk