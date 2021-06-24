Missing 16-year-old may be heading to Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say a missing 16-year-old boy may be heading to the Wilmington area from Cary.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Brennan Stewart-Curtis is five-foot-ten, weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair with short dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He also has braces on his teeth and a birthmark on his neck.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609, or call 911.

