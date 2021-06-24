Brunswick County pair facing meth, cocaine charges after drug bust

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man and woman from Brunswick County are facing multiple drug-related charges following their arrests Wednesday.

Ronesha Greene, 34, and Kawshie Lamar Chapman, 47, were taken into custody after vice and narcotics officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office raided their apartment on Hawthorne Loop Road and their 2012 Ford Fusion car.

According to arrest warrants provided by the sheriff’s office, approximately 1.052 kilograms of methamphetamine, 90.7 grams of cocaine, less than a half an ounce of marijuana, and baggies and scales were confiscated during the raid.

Greene was booked into jail under a $750,000 bond for the following charges:

Trafficking methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Manufacture cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance (2 counts)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chapman was given a $250,000 bond on the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Manufacture cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

