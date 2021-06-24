Senior Connect
Brunswick County pair facing meth, cocaine charges after drug bust

Ronesha Greene, left, and Kawshie Chapman
Ronesha Greene, left, and Kawshie Chapman(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man and woman from Brunswick County are facing multiple drug-related charges following their arrests Wednesday.

Ronesha Greene, 34, and Kawshie Lamar Chapman, 47, were taken into custody after vice and narcotics officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office raided their apartment on Hawthorne Loop Road and their 2012 Ford Fusion car.

According to arrest warrants provided by the sheriff’s office, approximately 1.052 kilograms of methamphetamine, 90.7 grams of cocaine, less than a half an ounce of marijuana, and baggies and scales were confiscated during the raid.

Greene was booked into jail under a $750,000 bond for the following charges:

  • Trafficking methamphetamine (2 counts)
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Manufacture cocaine
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance (2 counts)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chapman was given a $250,000 bond on the following charges:

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Manufacture cocaine
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

