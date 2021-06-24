ILM passenger numbers rebound to pre-Covid levels, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Citing “pent up travel demand,” officials with Wilmington International Airport say passenger numbers this past May increased significantly from 2020 and were near levels seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the airport’s May passenger statistics, passengers flying to and from ILM totaled 78,875 this past May compared to just 14,348 in May 2020 — a 450 percent increase.

ILM’s May 2021 total is also 79 percent of May 2019′s total of 99,714 passengers, with June’s numbers hovering to around 95-99 percent of the 2019 levels, ILM officials say.

The airport’s May rebound overperformed national trends by about 12 percent. Data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), shows that traveler throughput increased to 67 percent of May 2019 levels (compared to ILM’s 79 percent).

“We are pleased to see our numbers rebound so strongly. Our team remains committed to providing a safe, clean, and exceptional experience for our customers and are excited to welcome back travelers to ILM,” said Gary Broughton, ILM’s deputy airport director.

American Airlines, Delta, and United have reinstated numerous routes and increased capacity to and from ILM. In June, American Airlines started new seasonal nonstop service between Wilmington and Boston. Originally scheduled for Saturdays only, American has increased the route to now fly nonstop between ILM-BOS five days a week.

Additionally, a third TSA lane, that can be opened at the TSA’s supervisor’s discretion, is now in service at ILM to help accommodate peaks in passenger screening demand.

