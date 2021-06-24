Heavy law enforcement presence at Whiteville Walmart; SBI is investigating

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement and first responders are responding to an incident at the Whiteville Walmart Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Whiteville Police Department said the incident was under investigation by the SBI and that the police department would not release any details.

WECT has reached out to the SBI for more information.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this report when we have additional details.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.