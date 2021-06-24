Senior Connect
Health and Political experts weigh impact of Biden visit to boost vaccinations

A political expert suggests a presidential visit will not make a difference for the state’s vaccination rate.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden visited a vaccine clinic in Raleigh Thursday afternoon to encourage North Carolinians to keep getting their shots.

Though Biden’s goal has been to get the country fully vaccinated, especially in a state that is severely lagging behind, the visit may not be as successful as he hopes.

“Those who would be motivated by President Biden to get the shot probably have already gotten the shot,” explained political science professor Brad Lockerbie.

“He may be preaching to the choir that has already been to church a few times.”

Meanwhile, Vidant family physician Mott Blair suggests we may not need incentives like a million dollars or a presidential visit but rather a conversation with a professional or confidant they trust.

“I’ve certainly had conversations with multiple patients who were undecided and at the end of the visit, decided after getting some good information, that they wanted to go forward and get the vaccine,” he said.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about vaccines. So having a place where you can go and get trusted information I think is very critical.”

Dr. Mott encourages anyone with questions about the vaccine to consult their doctor.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

