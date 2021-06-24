Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: brief break in classic summer weather

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with comfortable conditions by Cape Fear summer standards. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, low rain odds, fresh northeast breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s.

Looking to the ocean: the 78-degree surf will sponsor a moderate rip current risk for east-facing beaches and a low to moderate rip current risk for south-facing beaches Thursday. A tropical wave of low pressure near Cabo Verde, Africa garners medium development odds as it plods west in the next five days.

Catch a more classically summery seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
First vaccine lottery winner announced today
Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Logan Anthony Arnold
Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into fence, nursing home, Wilmington police say

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jun. 23, 2021
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous sunny summer days ahead before moisture moves onshore...
Canal Drive flooding woes due to handful of properties
Proposal addresses solutions to nuisance flooding in Carolina Beach
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jun. 23, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. Evening, Jun. 23, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, June 23, 2021...
First Alert Forecast: cooler and less humid than usual