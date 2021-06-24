First Alert Forecast: brief break in classic summer weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with comfortable conditions by Cape Fear summer standards. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, low rain odds, fresh northeast breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s.

Looking to the ocean: the 78-degree surf will sponsor a moderate rip current risk for east-facing beaches and a low to moderate rip current risk for south-facing beaches Thursday. A tropical wave of low pressure near Cabo Verde, Africa garners medium development odds as it plods west in the next five days.

