City of Wilmington recognizes the work of the Modern Widows Club with proclamation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group that helps women get through the loss of a spouse was recognized for its work by the City of Wilmington Wednesday night.

The Modern Widows Club Cape Fear chapter was formed to help women who are surviving the loss of a spouse.

Statistically, 70 percent of women will become a widow during their lifetime.

On its one year anniversary, the Modern Widows Club gathered for an event at Battleship Park on the Cape Fear River.

City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo recognized the group with a proclamation for its work.

Co-founder Megan Kopka who lost her husband to ALS in 2014 says to have their community recognized is huge.

“It’s a really hard first step I would say to take to Join a club that nobody ever wanted to be a part of but the authenticity and the community support — I mean we wouldn’t be that club that we are without all of the widows that have come together and really are vulnerable and authentic and open their hearts and their stories,” said Kopka.

