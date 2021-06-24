Senior Connect
Ashley, East Bladen fall in high school baseball playoffs

By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley and East Bladen High School baseball teams came up short Wednesday night in their respective East Final playoff games.

The third-seeded Screaming Eagles fell behind visiting 4th-seed Fuquay-Varina 2-0 early in the 4A matchup. Ashley scratched out a run on a groundout in the sixth inning to get to within a run, and had the tying run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the hosts could not push it across and wound up losing 2-1 to the Bengals.

In Elizabethtown, #9 East Bladen came from behind twice against the tenth-seeds from Randleman High School, tying the game 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the Tigers scored twice in the top of the eighth inning, and kept the Eagles from scoring in the bottom half to win 6-4 in the 2A East Final.

Both Randleman and Fuquay-Varina move into state championship final series later this week.

