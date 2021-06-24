Ashley, East Bladen fall in high school baseball playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley and East Bladen High School baseball teams came up short Wednesday night in their respective East Final playoff games.

The third-seeded Screaming Eagles fell behind visiting 4th-seed Fuquay-Varina 2-0 early in the 4A matchup. Ashley scratched out a run on a groundout in the sixth inning to get to within a run, and had the tying run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the hosts could not push it across and wound up losing 2-1 to the Bengals.

To say that we’re proud of this team is an understatement. What a season this year was for these young men. They fought hard every pitch, every out, every game. #wingsup👐 #higherstandard🦅 pic.twitter.com/bVsBE1uD1P — AHSBaseballClub (@AHSBaseballClub) June 24, 2021

In Elizabethtown, #9 East Bladen came from behind twice against the tenth-seeds from Randleman High School, tying the game 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the Tigers scored twice in the top of the eighth inning, and kept the Eagles from scoring in the bottom half to win 6-4 in the 2A East Final.

Fantastic run from the boys, but it ends tonight.

FINAL

East Bladen: 4

Randleman: 6 — East Bladen Athletics (@EBHSathletics1) June 24, 2021

Both Randleman and Fuquay-Varina move into state championship final series later this week.

