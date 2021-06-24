Arrest of two daycare workers on child abuse charges leaves Wilmington parents concerned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a story that garnered a lot of attention on Wednesday. The arrest of two daycare workers on child abuse charges left parents across Wilmington concerned for the well-being of their own children in daycares all over town.

Pamela Carr, the owner of Carr’s Academy on Peachtree Avenue, and an employee, Geraldine Sidbury, are both facing criminal charges. The mother of a 7-year-old girl in their care tells WECT the two took turns beating her daughter and another child with a belt, and the incident was caught on camera.

Sources familiar with the investigation say the girl stood up in her seat on the daycare van ride home from school, prompting the inappropriate discipline. The child did not immediately tell her mother what had happened, but did tell a social worker at Snipes Academy, who contacted authorities.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education, Carr’s Academy has been cited for violations several times in the last few years. The most recent violation happened in March.

“The facility did not follow their discipline policy as they threatened a child with a spanking from their parent and allowed with parent to spank the child in the classroom bathroom,” the state website explains of the violation.

Prior to that, there was another violation recorded during an unannounced state visit to Carr’s Academy in September 2020. This time, it was a problem with inadequate staff-to-child ratios.

“Upon arrival 18 children ages 2-3 years of age were observed in space 1 with one staff member,” the state inspector recorded.

Carr’s Academy was cited twice in 2019. Once, in September, for failing to submit forms necessary for mandatory criminal background checks for a staff member. During another unannounced visit in January of 2019, the state inspector again cited the center for inadequate staff-to-child ratios, which may have played a role in another inappropriate discipline citation.

“Each child was not attended to in a nurturing and appropriate manner, or in keeping with the child’s developmental needs. The lead teacher in space 5 was observed snatching trash out of a child’s hands with no verbal response. The lead teacher approached a child, forcefully put the child’s hand in his lap, and in a firm tone told him ‘no’. The lead teacher approached a child, took the child by the hand and walked him to the diaper changing table. The child was then placed on the diaper changing table and the lead teacher proceeded to change his diaper. There was not any verbal explanation from the lead teacher to the child having his diaper change,” the report reads.

Parents who would like to find out more about any violations on file at their child’s daycare, can visit this website. The state conducts unannounced visits at licensed daycare facilities once a year, and can conduct additional visits initiated by complaints from the community.

