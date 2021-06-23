WPD: Two arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged with child abuse and assault in connection to alleged incidents at a daycare, Wilmington police announced Wednesday.
Officials say that Geraldine Sidbury and Pamela Carr were arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of assault on a child under 12.
“The incidents being investigated are said to have occurred at Carr’s Academy at 4102 Peachtree Ave. in Wilmington,” the WPD said in a news release. “The investigation is still ongoing. WPD encourages anyone who feels their child may have been victimized to please call the department.”
