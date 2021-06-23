Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WPD: Teen girl last seen in Creekwood area is missing

Gyven Davis, 15, who was last seen in the Creekwood area, was reported missing Wednesday...
Gyven Davis, 15, who was last seen in the Creekwood area, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gyven Davis, 15, who was last seen in the Creekwood area, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Davis has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′4″ and weighs around 120 lbs.

Police say she may be wearing a bright yellow jacket with a hood.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
First vaccine lottery winner announced today

Latest News

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
"Help wanted" sign at The Vierling
NC GOP senators pass bill that would withdraw state from $300 federal unemployment bonus
Tabor City Police Chief responds to recent crimes
Citizens help solve crimes in Tabor City
Canal Drive flooding woes due to handful of properties
Proposal addresses solutions to nuisance flooding in Carolina Beach