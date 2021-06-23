WPD: Teen girl last seen in Creekwood area is missing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gyven Davis, 15, who was last seen in the Creekwood area, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Davis has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′4″ and weighs around 120 lbs.

Police say she may be wearing a bright yellow jacket with a hood.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

