Wilmington man jailed on child sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 25-year-old man has been jailed on child sex crime charges, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release from the WPD states that Malik Dion Matthews of Wilmington was taken into custody Tuesday on Carolina Beach Road and served multiple outstanding arrest warrants for two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child younger than 13 years old.

The alleged offenses occurred in 2018 and 2020, and involved two victims, according to a police spokesperson.

Matthews was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

