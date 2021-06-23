Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington man jailed on child sex crime charges

Malik Matthews
Malik Matthews(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 25-year-old man has been jailed on child sex crime charges, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release from the WPD states that Malik Dion Matthews of Wilmington was taken into custody Tuesday on Carolina Beach Road and served multiple outstanding arrest warrants for two counts each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child younger than 13 years old.

The alleged offenses occurred in 2018 and 2020, and involved two victims, according to a police spokesperson.

Matthews was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage

Latest News

The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5
As the American Red Cross issues a severe blood shortage appeal, the Cape Fear chapter works to...
Red Cross aims to double donors to aid blood shortage
High Point man accused of killing girlfriend, trying to dump her body in Tennessee
Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert