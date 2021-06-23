Water main break causes island-wide water outage

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A boring crew installing fiber optic cables on Bald Head Island caused a ten-inch water main break that resulted in an island-wide water outage Tuesday evening.

The breach occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the repair was completed by 8 p.m.; however, residents will still be without water for a while longer.

Village Utilities is flushing the line and re-pressurizing the line to resume full service, a process that will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

Residents are concerned about the lack of drinking water and water for fire fighting if needed.

Once water pressure is restored, the Division of Environmental Health advises consumers boil all water to be used for human consumption for five minutes.

After water testing determines water is safe to drink the Village will send out an additional communication rescinding the boil water notice. This typically takes between 24-48 hours.

