Tabor City Police Chief responds to recent crimes

First Bank in Tabor City, NC
First Bank in Tabor City, NC(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After recent crimes in Tabor City have resulted in multiple arrests, police chief Donald Dowless remains confident in his department’s ability to respond to crime.

“We’ve got it under control here,” said Dowless. “Been here a long time, my officers are all seasoned officers, they know pretty much what’s going on, and when someone does create a crime, as I said, within 10 to 30 minutes we usually have the individual.”

One example of a swift response came this week when a man robbed First Bank on East Fifth Street in Tabor City. Police say they were able to find the suspect quickly thanks to help from witnesses and the community.

“We have a good response here from all the citizens in the town when we have a crime to occur here,” said Dowless. “They’re very, very helpful.”

Police arrested Arthur Jennings in connection with the robbery. He was given a $50,000 bond.

