Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) issued a scam alert Wednesday after receiving several calls from concerned residents.

Scammers have been calling people claiming to be from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and threatening arrest action for outstanding warrants if some type of payment is not provided.

According to the PCSO, “The Pender County Sheriff’s Office will “NEVER” contact you by phone or any other means to demand financial or personal information for outstanding warrants, missed jury duty, or for anything else.”

If you receive one of these calls, or are not sure if it is legitimate, you should hang up and call the PCSO at (910) 259-1212.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage

Latest News

High Point man accused of killing girlfriend, trying to dump her body in Tennessee
Carr's Academy
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare
Canal Drive flooding woes due to handful of properties. A proposed solution? Expensive bulkheads
Elizabethtown fire
DRONE FOOTAGE: Crews extinguish fire at Elizabethtown business