Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues scam alert

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) issued a scam alert Wednesday after receiving several calls from concerned residents.

Scammers have been calling people claiming to be from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and threatening arrest action for outstanding warrants if some type of payment is not provided.

According to the PCSO, “The Pender County Sheriff’s Office will “NEVER” contact you by phone or any other means to demand financial or personal information for outstanding warrants, missed jury duty, or for anything else.”

If you receive one of these calls, or are not sure if it is legitimate, you should hang up and call the PCSO at (910) 259-1212.

