One minor injury sustained in overnight house fire in Castle Hayne

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - Only one minor injury was reported from an overnight house fire in Castle Hayne early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1809 Rockhill Road in Castle Hayne.

There were two people in the home. One sustained a minor injury after jumping out of a first story window with two pets.

Fire marshals say it was an accidental fire that was contained to one room, and the residents are seeking help from Red Cross after the house sustained smoke and heat damage.

The smoke detector in the home is what initially alerted the residents of the fire.

