Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ expected to be filmed in North Carolina

FILE--Edgar Ramirez arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24,...
FILE--Edgar Ramirez arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Florida Man, starring Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, The Undoing), appears to be coming to North Carolina.

According to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission website, the project is listed as in pre-production status.

Little information is available about the Netflix project, which tells the story of an “ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.”

According to IMDB, the show was created by Donald Todd, who was a consulting producer on Sleepy Hollow, a FOX TV show that was filmed in Wilmington in 2014 and 2015.

This is the latest project in what is shaping up to be a busy year for the film industry in Wilmington.

FOX’s Our Kind of People, Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty and One Summer are also listed as in pre-production in Wilmington.

Starz series Hightown, a Netflix film Along for the Ride, a Blumhouse thriller starring Ethan Hawke The Black Phone and I.S.S., a science fiction thriller, wrapped production earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

