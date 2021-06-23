Senior Connect
N.C. COVID-19 vaccine lottery not significantly impacting demand for the shot

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even with a $1 million dollar prize up for grabs in North Carolina and more drawings to come, demand for the shot is not increasing significantly.

“We’re now at kind of a holding pattern with a trickle of people getting vaccinated,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “Others are waiting for that full FDA approval. Still others don’t see the value in it.”

But still, the thought of winning big is exciting for some.

“I would help my church, I would help my family, I would help the homeless!” J.T. Farrish said.

Farrish was hesitant at first, but his colleague Mark Kiser offered him a ride and he decided to get his first dose at StarMed on Wednesday.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Farrish said.

Kiser is fully vaccinated and still hopeful to win the lotto.

“I’m hoping that the governor, I may have missed his text or something, I don’t know!” Kiser said.

The lotto is not a guarantee, but a $25 cash card is.

StarMed was the first to offer the cash cards in North Carolina, and while demand is not what it was months ago, some people are driving their neighbors and friends to get the shot and get that cash.

Betty Dover is collecting them, while helping the community get their shots. Dover made five trips to StarMed on Tuesday, bringing more and more people for her their first doses.

Her goal is to bring at least 150 people.

Kiser might not be giving up on the big prize, but he is thankful to drive away with a cash card.

”We’ll see on the million but no 25, any incentive is nice, I’m not going to complain,” Kiser said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

