Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into fence, nursing home, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man is facing numerous charges including DWI after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a fence and then into a nursing home Tuesday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A news release states that Logan Anthony Arnold, 33, “failed to negotiate a 90 degree turn” at the intersection of Pine Clay Road and Lexington Drive and ran his vehicle off the road, hitting a street sign and a wooden fence before striking the southeast corner of Liberty Commons Nursing Home on Racine Drive.

Arnold was taken into custody at the scene and charged with driving while impaired, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, felony serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving with a revoked license, and four failure to appears.

Due to being “highly intoxicated,” Arnold was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment, the release stated.

He was eventually booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $26,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

