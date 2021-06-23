Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Law enforcement still searching for Pender County murder suspect

William Dean Hewett is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a...
William Dean Hewett is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a flare-side bed.(Pender County Sheriff's Office/Brunswick County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Law enforcement is still searching for a man wanted in the murder of his estranged girlfriend in the Atkinson community of Pender County over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old William Dean Hewett was charged with first-degree murder after his estranged girlfriend, Brandy Lynn Price, was found dead on College Street on Saturday.

RELATED: Atkinson community stunned after woman’s murder.

Hewett was last seen in the Shallotte or Ocean Isle Beach area of Brunswick County and is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Ranger Edge single cable pick-up truck with a flare-side style bed and camper shell. The truck has N.C. tags TEP-9431.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted images of Hewett’s truck on Facebook Wednesday.

***BE ON THE LOOKOUT*** Pender Sheriff Press Release Update The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Law enforcement officials say Hewett has family ties to Brunswick County, Pender County, and coastal South Carolina areas.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Hewett’s whereabouts or with information on the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Clinard or Detective Short at 910-259-1212.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage
Arthur Reid Jennings was arrested after robbing a bank in Tabor City.
UPDATE: Police arrest Tabor City bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at DavCo Construction Services located at 1201 Swan St.
Crews respond to fire in Elizabethtown
Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.
Have you seen them? Two young boys reported missing in North Carolina
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 6
Officials say that Geraldine Sidbury and Pamela Carr were arrested and charged with two counts...
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare