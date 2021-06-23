Law enforcement still searching for Pender County murder suspect

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Law enforcement is still searching for a man wanted in the murder of his estranged girlfriend in the Atkinson community of Pender County over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old William Dean Hewett was charged with first-degree murder after his estranged girlfriend, Brandy Lynn Price, was found dead on College Street on Saturday.

Hewett was last seen in the Shallotte or Ocean Isle Beach area of Brunswick County and is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Ranger Edge single cable pick-up truck with a flare-side style bed and camper shell. The truck has N.C. tags TEP-9431.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted images of Hewett’s truck on Facebook Wednesday.

***BE ON THE LOOKOUT*** Pender Sheriff Press Release Update The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has obtained arrest... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Law enforcement officials say Hewett has family ties to Brunswick County, Pender County, and coastal South Carolina areas.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Hewett’s whereabouts or with information on the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Clinard or Detective Short at 910-259-1212.

