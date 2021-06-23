Senior Connect
High Point man accused of killing girlfriend, trying to dump her body in Tennessee

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A High Point man is accused of killing a woman from the Wilmington area and trying to dispose of her body in Tennessee.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, was taken into custody after the body of Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, of High Point, was found in his vehicle.

Gianna Delgado
Gianna Delgado(Ricardo Delgado)

According to New Hanover County Schools, Delgado went to Hoggard High School before transferring to East Columbus High in 2017.

Investigators say they got information Monday night that Delgado was assaulted at her home.

After searching her appointment, authorities believed Delgado was dead and that her boyfriend, Cadogan, was the suspect.

Law enforcement found Cadogan hours later in Delgado’s car in Tennessee. Delgado’s body was found in a large storage tote inside the car.

Cadogan has been charged with tampering with a corpse in Tennessee. High Point police also have obtained warrants for first-degree murder and felony concealment of death.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

