Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Have you seen them? Two young boys reported missing in North Carolina

Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.
Waylon Inman and Elijah Inman are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Authorities in Henderson County, North Carolina, are asking for help finding two young boys who are missing and their mother, who authorities believe has the children and is in violation of a custody order.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Waylon Inman, 3, and his brother, Elijah Inman, 1, are believed to be in the custody of Emily Ann Brown.

They were last seen on Friday, authorities said.

Brown is believed to be operating a red 1996 Mazda Protege with North Carolina license plate TFV-3451.

Brown is wanted for two counts of felonious restraint, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2985.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage
Arthur Reid Jennings was arrested after robbing a bank in Tabor City.
UPDATE: Police arrest Tabor City bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire at DavCo Construction Services located at 1201 Swan St.
Crews respond to fire in Elizabethtown
William Dean Hewett is believed to be driving a red 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a...
Law enforcement still searching for Pender County murder suspect
The collapse of a pedestrian bridge Wednesday onto I-295 in Washington, D.C. sent at least four...
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 6
Officials say that Geraldine Sidbury and Pamela Carr were arrested and charged with two counts...
WPD: Two employees arrested in connection to alleged incidents at Wilmington daycare