Generous donation kickstarts expansion at CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A donation of $500,00 to Cape Fear Community College, announced at an event Tuesday night, will fund a new addition to the Wilson Center lobby.

The generous gift, received from Henry and Roya Weyerhaeuser, will initiate the expansion which will feature a special event space and donor lounge, as well as expanded student office space, expanded Guest Services facilities, and lobby support space. It will also fund the relocation of Ticket Central to a more visible and accessible location.

“We are excited about this new expansion, and how it will allow us to move forward with both our educational and artistic missions,” said Vice President of Advancement and the Arts Shane Fernando. “We are tremendously grateful to Henry and Roya Weyerhaeuser for their continued support of Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center.”

The Wilson Center serves as a technologically advanced performance venue and laboratory for student learning.

“Cape Fear Community College continues to grow to serve our students and community,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “We are so fortunate to have the support of donors who believe in what we are doing at the College and the Wilson Center. This wonderful gift will enhance our ability to serve our students and our community.”

