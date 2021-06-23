Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First vaccine lottery winner announced today

North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get...
North Carolina is offering four chances at winning $1,000,000 to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.(wbtv)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a North Carolina adult vaccinated against COVID-19, today is your first of four chances to win $1 million.

The first winner of the vaccine lottery in North Carolina will be announced Wednesday. It’s the first of four million-dollar drawings held this summer as part of an incentive program aimed at getting more North Carolinians vaccinated.

Anyone ages 18 or older, who’s received at least one dose of the vaccine, is automatically entered to win. Individuals under 18 are entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

People who got their on or after June 10 will be entered twice.

Drawings will happen every other week through the first week of August. For more information on the summer vaccine for cash lottery, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women involved in conspiracy, bribery, and the operation of illegal massage parlors...
Six arrests, indictments made in alleged illicit massage parlor operation
Heather Mabry
Wilmington PD searching for missing woman known to stay near graveyard on Oleander Drive
James Edward Emanuel
Columbus Co. man gets decade in prison for 16th DWI conviction
Bank in Tabor City robbed Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Police locate suspect after Tabor City bank robbed
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage

Latest News

This is the third year in a row the annual kickoff event for the high school football season...
2021 BB&T High School Football Jamboree canceled
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Bald Head Island once water pressure is restored
Water main break causes island-wide water outage
A donation of $500,00 to Cape Fear Community College will initiate a new addition to the Wilson...
Generous donation kickstarts expansion at CFCC’s Wilson Center
Pender Commerce Park
Pender Commerce Park to expand following water well project