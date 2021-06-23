First vaccine lottery winner announced today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a North Carolina adult vaccinated against COVID-19, today is your first of four chances to win $1 million.

The first winner of the vaccine lottery in North Carolina will be announced Wednesday. It’s the first of four million-dollar drawings held this summer as part of an incentive program aimed at getting more North Carolinians vaccinated.

Anyone ages 18 or older, who’s received at least one dose of the vaccine, is automatically entered to win. Individuals under 18 are entered to win $125,000 for post-secondary education.

People who got their on or after June 10 will be entered twice.

Drawings will happen every other week through the first week of August. For more information on the summer vaccine for cash lottery, click here.

